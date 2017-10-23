Richmond neighbors battle proposed water tank at Larus Park

Plans for a new water tank and pumping station at Larus Park in Richmond’s southside are not sitting well with some neighbors. Nearby residents say they don't want trees coming down and question the wisdom of the entire deal.

Chesterfield will be sold water from Richmond in the project, paying for construction and operating the water tank and pumping station. Richmond could earn about $1.3 million a year, selling an additional five million gallons of water to Chesterfield, according to city officials.

Some of the trees on the border of Larus Park, near the project of the site, have already been taped off. There is an existing water tank and several cellphone towers nearby on city property, as well.

Some neighbors say even though the water tank would be on the edge of the park, the land shouldn't be used for any kind of development. Neighbor Jeannie Reinick says the original deed to the land, which was donated to the city, indicates it shouldn't be used for new development.

"Using the park land that's protected by deed restrictions, I think it's unethical," said Reinick, who often frequents the park with her three-year-old daughter.

However, Richmond’s city attorney Allen Jackson argues that there is language in the deed that permits the use of the land, especially if it's for the public’s benefit. The attorney says that the city can also legally change the ordinance, anyway.

Neighbors opposed still argue it's not worth chopping down more than an acre of trees.

“I think it's just setting a dangerous precedent,” continued Reinick. "The city can take whatever land that they want, whether it be public land or park land, to do whatever developments that they feel that they need to do.”

"I don't think it would detract from the area at all, from what I could see,” said Rick Cassada, who visits the park on his lunch breaks. Cassada noted the existing structures, like water tank and cellphone towers, nearby.

"If they are willing to take an acre of our park land today, what's to say that they won't take another acre for the next project, and the next?" questioned Reinick.

The Land Use committee is set to take up the water tank issue at Larus Park on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12