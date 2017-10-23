PHOTOS: Police ID man killed, suspect in Henrico car wash shooting

Police have identified a suspect who they say shot and killed a man Saturday at a Henrico car wash.

Officers were called to the Car Pool Car Wash on West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, two people had been shot.

Kevin Barnes, 28, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Henrico police are now searching for Tony Felton, 26, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm.

NBC 12 spoke to a woman, who does not want to be identified, who says she was leaving the Target on West Broad with her grandchildren when the gunshots rang out early Saturday evening. She saw people running, and then says the suspect's car quickly turned onto Broad Street.

"That's what goes through my mind, had they chased them, would that have made a difference? Would he be caught by now?" she said.

The woman says Felton was in an older model car, that looked to be burgundy or brown, and she saw other people in the car as well.

"I saw the two of them, and that split second is like, 'Oh my gosh! Those guys just shot somebody!'" she explained.

She says her heart goes out to Barnes' grieving family. Tributes, memories and condolences continue to pour in on social media. The 28-year-old is said to be a loving husband, father, family man and friend. Barnes was a graduate of Henrico High School and many remember him for his sense of humor.

"I'm really really sorry this happened, I wish there was something more I could have done," the woman said. "God bless that family."

Anyone with information on where Felton is should call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

