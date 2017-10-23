PHOTO: Suspect wanted for 'Zeez VA' graffiti on Cary St. business

Richmond Police need your help to identify a man wanted for vandalism of a Cary Street business.

A witness spotted the suspect spray painting "Zeez VA" on a building in the 3000 block of West Cary Street, around 8 a.m. on Oct. 18. The witness said he told the suspect to stop, and the suspect asked why it was a problem since, “there is already graffiti on the property.”

Police released a photo of the suspect, described as a "white male with long brown hair and a brown beard. He possibly in his early-to-mid 20s with a stocky build...wearing a light-colored baseball hat with a brown strap, a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, blue socks, red sneakers and a red and black backpack."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

