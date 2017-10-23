Person struck by vehicle near Highland Springs HS

A person was hit by a vehicle near Highland Springs High School on Monday.

According to Henrico Police, the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on Nine Mile Road. He has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The accident remains under investigation.

*The story has been corrected to show that the person was hit by a vehicle, but not by a bus.

