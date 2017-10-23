New Publix coming to Chesterfield near Otterdale Rd

Publix has announced that it has closed on a new store location in Chesterfield County.

The store will be located at Otterdale Road and Hull Street, near Cosby Road. They have not yet announced a date for when the store will open.

The Publix at Harbour Point will open on Nov. 4.

Click here to check out additional locations that will open in Central Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12