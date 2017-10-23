2 men wanted after assault, robbery on Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a person on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at a hotel in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The victim says the two men approached him while he was outside his room. One suspect asked to use his cellphone.

Police say after a "brief exchange of words," the suspects attacked the victim and stole his wallet and cash. The suspects were last seen running toward a nearby gas station.

Police released the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: A black male. He is approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, 170 to 200 pounds. At the time he wearing an orange and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Suspect 2: A black male. Approximately 5’4” to 5’7 tall, 200 to 220 points. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the number 10 on the front, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

