More than $8,000 in cash, marijuana and stolen gun found in motel

A stolen handgun and more than $8,230 were found inside a microwave Monday at a hotel in Greensville, along with marijuana, baggies, digital scales and another weapon. 

Three members of the Greensville Sheriff's Office responded to the Motel 6 at 1411 Skippers Road after a call for a guest with a firearm. An investigation led to the items and resulted in three arrests. 

Those arrested were: 

  • La'Keith Phipps Green -- charged with: Drunk In Public, Grand Larceny, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon). He's being held with no bond at South Side Regional Jail.
  • Ralph Elliott Rice Jr. -- charged with: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He's also being held with no bond at South Side Regional Jail.
  • Whitney Monea Taper -- charged with Possession of Marijuana. She was released on a summons.

The case remains under investigation. 

