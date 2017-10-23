More than $8,000 in cash, marijuana and stolen gun found in motel

Multiple Richmond-area police departments will participate in the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.More >>
A stolen handgun and more than $8,000 were found inside a microwave Monday at a hotel in Greensville, along with marijuana, baggies, digital scales and another weapon.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
