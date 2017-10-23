Richmond lands nearly $2.8 million during tax amnesty program

Richmond's recent tax amnesty program resulted in nearly $2.8 million in commitments and payments for delinquent taxes.

"We chose to offer an incentive before initiating more aggressive collection measures for delinquent taxes," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "Taxes pay for our schools, public safety and other critical needs; we took this initiative to increase our revenues now, and it worked."

Residents who owed real estate, business personal property, business license, admissions, meals and/or lodging taxes as of Feb. 1 of this year had the chance to pay the original tax owed with no penalties from Aug. 15 through Oct. 16.

Vehicle personal property taxes and vehicle license taxes and fees were not eligible for the program.

The full balance due had to either be paid by Oct. 6, or a 6-month payment plan with 25 percent down must have been arranged for residents who were eligible.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all the Finance Department staff members who stepped up and worked evenings and weekends to serve our taxpayers and bring in this much-needed revenue to the city," said John Wack, director of Finance.

The money brought in exceeded the city's goal for the program by nearly $400,000.

