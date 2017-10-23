1,000 'likes' will land RACC $1,000

A generous donor is helping Richmond Animal Care and Control land $1,000 through a Facebook campaign.

All that's needed is 1,000 new likes on the RACC Facebook page.

"Let's be friends! Like our page and we get $1! Invite all of your friends and share, share, share this post!" RACC wrote.

The animal shelter is at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave.

