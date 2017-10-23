Petersburg police need helping identifying shooter caught on camera

The man in the black spot was seen on video shooting from a street corner. (Source: Petersburg Police Department)

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man captured on video firing shots from a street corner in September.

In the incident on Sept. 17, one person died and several other people were injured.

Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting, but are searching for the man who was firing his gun. He was wearing a black shirt with a design on it, possible green shorts or pants, and black slip-on shoes. (The video can be seen above this story.)

In the incident, officers found three men shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets.

Two of the men were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, and one of them, 34-year-old Delqukis Ruffin, died from his injuries.

Police say 20-year-old Danzel J'Quan Reeves, was also shot, and after investigating, officers charged him with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and various weapon charges.

Police have not yet said how the shooter who was caught on camera is connected to the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

