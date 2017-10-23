VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

A Facebook post by Charly's mom -- Christy Keane of Virginia Beach -- has been viewed more than 16 million times on Facebook, nearly 6 million times on YouTube and more than 200,000 times on Instagram.

"We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids," Keane posted on Facebook earlier this month. "We didn't think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words!"

"A special thank you to Eastern Virginia Medical School and Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD) Audiology and ENT department for being so awesome at what you do and giving us this moment to share," Keane wrote.

You can follow baby Charly's progressions here on Instagram.

And watch the viral video below:

