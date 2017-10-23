VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man captured on video firing shots from a street corner in September.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man captured on video firing shots from a street corner in September.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police have identified a suspect who shot and killed a man Saturday at a Henrico car wash.More >>
Police have identified a suspect who shot and killed a man Saturday at a Henrico car wash.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
Most people keep beauty products at room temperature, but experts say refrigerating certain things is a smart move.More >>
Most people keep beauty products at room temperature, but experts say refrigerating certain things is a smart move.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Two Assumption High School students said they had a weird and frightening experience at the Mt. Washington movie theater.More >>
One of the girls' mother is now putting out a warning on Facebook.More >>