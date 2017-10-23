Detour lifted as paving project ends on E. Williamsburg Road

This road underwent a paving project for several months. (Source: NBC12)

East Williamsburg Road is now open in Henrico following a pavement replacement project that lasted for nearly three months.

The project had closed the westbound lanes of the road between I-295, just west of Whiteside Road near Richmond International Airport.

A detour has been lifted in the area as the work has finished on schedule.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12