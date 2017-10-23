Fire causes $30,000 of damage to Colonial Heights home

A Sunday night fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage to a home in Colonial Heights.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. and found fire coming from the second floor.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze, which started in the home's chimney, under control. chimney.

The owner and another person made it out safely.

