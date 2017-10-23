Fog causes delays for some schools - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fog causes delays for some schools

Greensville and Brunswick public schools are opening on a 2-hour delay on Monday morning due to fog. 

Brunswick Academy is also opening two hours late.

Much of the region is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. 

