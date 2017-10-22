Richmond-area police departments to hold drug take back events

Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Henrico car wash Saturday night.More >>
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Henrico car wash Saturday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Multiple Richmond-area police departments will participate in the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.More >>
Multiple Richmond-area police departments will participate in the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.More >>
How states are handling Trump's voter information request.More >>
How states are handling Trump's voter information request.More >>
Police from numerous departments will be participating in an emergency exercise at Kings Dominion this week.More >>
Police from numerous departments will be participating in an emergency exercise at Kings Dominion this week.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: John Kelly distorts tale in slamming 'selfish' congresswoman.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: John Kelly distorts tale in slamming 'selfish' congresswoman.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>