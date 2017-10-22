Richmond-area police departments to hold drug take back events

Multiple Richmond-area police departments will participate in the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

The events, in conjunctions with the Drug Enforcement Administration, give the public an opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Experts say throwing away certain medications in trash cans or toilets can be an environmental health hazard.

Hopewell Police Department:

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 300 N. Main Street – parking lot behind city hall

Williamsburg Police Department:

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 425 Armistead Avenue

No needles or syringes are accepted at any of the events. The services are provided free and anonymous with no questions asked.

