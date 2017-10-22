Law enforcement to participate in emergency exercise at Kings Dominion

Police from numerous departments will be participating in an emergency exercise at Kings Dominion this week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with many state and local law enforcement members, will be participating in the all-day event Wednesday, Oct. 25. It’s an opportunity to examine their individual departmental responses and capabilities and to practice interagency coordination.

There will be no public access to Kings Dominion that day.

