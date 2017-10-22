Richmond police need help naming newest K9 recruit

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help naming their newest recruit.

The department just added a new member to its K9 unit, and he needs a name!

Officers have it narrowed down to three options:

Barron

Tuck

Zeus

Vote for your favorite through Sunday at midnight!

The final name will be posted on the Friends of Richmond K9 Facebook page.

