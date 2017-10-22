Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday to help eliminate hunger

Dozens of Richmond restaurants will be serving up special menus to help eliminate hunger in the area starting Monday, Oct. 23.

The year’s second Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 29 and is put on by FeedMore in conjunction with Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Area chefs at participating restaurants have prepared special three-course menus for $29.17 a person. The restaurants will donate $4.17 from each meal to feed the hungry.

Richmond Restaurant Week has raised more $591,679.59 to date.

See a full list of participating restaurants here. People are asked to call ahead to make reservations.

Find more information about FeedMore here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12