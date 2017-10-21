Chesterfield police investigate three-car collision - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield police investigate three-car collision

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

     Chesterfield police are investigating the cause of a three car crash that injured three people.
     It happened on Salem Church Road and Kingsland Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
     Investigators tell NBC12 two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while one person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
     There's no word on a cause of the crash.
 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly