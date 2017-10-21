Chesterfield police investigate three-car collision

Chesterfield police are investigating the cause of a three car crash that injured three people.

It happened on Salem Church Road and Kingsland Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators tell NBC12 two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while one person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on a cause of the crash.



