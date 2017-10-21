One person killed in Henrico car wash shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at a Henrico car wash.

Henrico police tell NBC12 two people were shot Saturday evening at the Carpool Car Wash on West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue. The initial call came in at 5:37 p.m.

Police aren't releasing many details about this shooting or the victims -- only saying one person was killed, and another person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. The second victim's condition is unknown.

Right now, police are looking for a suspect. The investigation is on going.

