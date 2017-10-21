Plush toys sold nationwide recalled due to choking hazard

Plush toys sold nationwide are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Wind-up musical toys have a metal post or handle that can detach.

More than 500,000 of the animals were sold at Carter’s, Target, Walmart and other stores – as well as online – from January 2016 through August 2017.

See a full list of model and batch numbers here.

