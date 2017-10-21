Richmond church collecting items for Irma, Maria victims

Another Richmond-area church is collecting items for the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Volunteers have almost filled up one trailer with food and water and now they're working on filling up a second.

Once both trailers are filled, they'll be shipped off down south.

"All of the other area churches, companies are stepping up to the plate because it could happen right in our own backyard," said Thomas Graves, St. James Baptist Church. "That's what we're here for - to help serve the people in need."

Just one month ago, the church did the same thing for the people of Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

If you want to donate supplies, Saint James Baptist at 2169 New Market Road in Richmond is taking donations until next Saturday.

