Garden Grove Brewing makes Richmond history with winery addition

Garden Grove Brewing is making history as Richmond’s first production facility to make both beer and wine under one roof!

The Carytown company launched its Urban Winery Saturday, with three on draft and two bottled wines.

Launch Day offerings include:

RED SUN SPARKLER | 6%ABV Sparkling Honey wine made with Clover Honey and orange peel, tangerine peel, and grapefruit.

2017 STELLA | 9.1% ABV Rosé style pyment made with Virginia Summer Thistle Honey and Virginia Petit Verdot and Vidal Blanc grapes aged for 6 months in red wine barrels.

2015 AKARI | 10.1%ABV Mead/Saki hybrid aged for 22 months in Chardonnay barrels.

2016 CHARDONNAY | 13.5%ABV Stainless steel fermentation preserved the varietal characteristics with added complexity and volume from sur lie aging for 10 months in neutral French oak. Partial malolactic fermentation preserves a bright acidity with subtle tropical fruit notes.

2015 PETITE VERDOT | 14.5%ABV Grapes meticulous managed in Garden Grove’s own vineyard in Delaplane, VA created a wine with complex dark and bright fruit flavors, ripe tannins, and a rich mouthfeel.



The release party started and 1 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

Find more information about the new offerings on the company's website and Facebook page.

