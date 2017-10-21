Disability resource fair connects people to jobs, resources

The city of Richmond will hold a disability resource fair for the second year in a row Tuesday.

The fair connects people 55 and older, as well as adults with physical and sensory disabilities, to necessary benefits and services.

DETAILS:

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Richmond Police Training Academy at 1202 West Graham Road

In addition to employers, the event will feature a wide range of community resources, including:

Social Security Administration, Medicaid/Medicare

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Dominion Energy

GRTC

Department of Public Utilities

Department of Finance

Office on Aging & Persons with Disabilities

The event is being held by the Office on Aging & Persons with Disabilities and Richmond City Council Aging & Disabilities Advisory Board in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

According to city officials, October was declared National Disability Employment Awareness Month in 1988 by the United States Congress with the intent to raise awareness of the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities.

