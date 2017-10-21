Henrico Long Johns Silvers closes following grease fire

A grease fire closed a Long John Silvers in Henrico Saturday night.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at the location on Laburnum Avenue and 360.

Firefighters had the flames under control in less than a half hour.

No one was injured, but the restaurant was forced to close for the night. It unknown when it will reopen.

