Man arrested for selling moonshine in Virginia and Tennessee

A 73-year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after police say he was caught selling moonshine in Virginia and Tennessee.

A four-month investigation on Winston Terry, 73, of Jonesville turned up 67 gallons of moonshine, 22 guns and a vehicle.

“The bust was the direct result of information supplied by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s Enforcement Section,” said ABC Special Agent in Charge Steve Baffuto. “Our undercover operatives made numerous buys during the past several months, culminating in the enforcement activity.”

Terry now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

