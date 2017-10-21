Police search for teens responsible for assault, attempted robbery

Police are looking for up to five young men after an assault and attempted robbery Friday night.

According to police, a man walking on West Clay Street in Jackson Ward was assaulted by five teens just before 11 p.m.

The teens were reportedly on bikes when they approached the man and stated, “give me your money and shoes.”

The victim was allegedly assaulted by the teens before they took off on Clay Street towards Belvidere Street.

No weapons were used during the assault, and it's unclear if the teens stole anything from the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

