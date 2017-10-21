High school football scoreboard - Oct. 20th

Prior to hitting the course in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, many golfers visit the Player Performance Center to get loose and get ready to swing their clubs.More >>
Prior to hitting the course in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, many golfers visit the Player Performance Center to get loose and get ready to swing their clubs.More >>
Thomas Dale rolled past Hopewell in our game of the week. Meanwhile, Monacan picked up its first win over L.C. Bird since 1998, Varina made a statement against Lee-Davis, and Mills Godwin stayed alive in the postseason picture.More >>
Thomas Dale rolled past Hopewell in our game of the week. Meanwhile, Monacan picked up its first win over L.C. Bird since 1998, Varina made a statement against Lee-Davis, and Mills Godwin stayed alive in the postseason picture.More >>
Meadowbrook and Prince George both pick up key victories to keep pace in the playoff race. Elsewhere, Highland Springs picked up its seventh straight win, Henrico cruised, Hermitage stayed unbeaten, Manchester rolled past Clover Hill, Deep Run got back in the win column, and Huguenot shut out cross-town rival George Wythe.More >>
Meadowbrook and Prince George both pick up key victories to keep pace in the playoff race. Elsewhere, Highland Springs picked up its seventh straight win, Henrico cruised, Hermitage stayed unbeaten, Manchester rolled past Clover Hill, Deep Run got back in the win column, and Huguenot shut out cross-town rival George Wythe.More >>
Louisa rolled to 8-0 with a win over Orange, Powhatan couldn't keep pace with Monticello, and Collegiate came from behind to beat Fork Union.More >>
Louisa rolled to 8-0 with a win over Orange, Powhatan couldn't keep pace with Monticello, and Collegiate came from behind to beat Fork Union.More >>
Here are the scores from the high school football games played on October 20th:More >>
Here are the scores from the high school football games played on October 20th:More >>