High school football scoreboard - Oct. 20th

High school football scoreboard - Oct. 20th

Here are the scores from the high school football games played on October 20th: 


Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 6
Dinwiddie 52, Petersburg 6
Hermitage 38, Douglas Freeman 6
Monacan 37, LC Bird 22
Manchester 68, Clover Hill 7
Highland Springs 63, Atlee 20
Varina 42, Lee-Davis 3
Henrico 54, Hanover 14
Goochland 51, Randolph-Henry 8
Meadowbrook 27, Matoaca 10
Midlothian 20, Cosby 14
Louisa 62, Orange 25
Mills Godwin 28, Glen Allen 21
Deep Run 42, John Marshall 20
Huguenot 51, George Wythe 0
Prince George 42, Colonial Heights 8
King William 22, Middlesex 13
Collegiate 21, Fork Union 18
Monticello 49, Powhatan 7
Chatham 33, Cumberland 16
Essex 72, Lancaster 7
Chancellor 28, Caroline 27
Chincoteague 44, Richmond Christian 13
Smithfield 28, New Kent 7

