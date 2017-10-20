Fire at Midlothian Village Apartments displaces family

Richmond Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Midlothian Village Apartments on Friday.

The flames broke out on the first floor just before 8 p.m., but investigators are still working to figure out what caused it.

No one was hurt, but a woman and three children are displaced. The Red Cross says it's helping 11 people in all.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12