Crews on scene of fire at Midlothian Village Apartments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews on scene of fire at Midlothian Village Apartments

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire at the Midlothian Village Apartments on Friday.

No word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly