Man surrenders after police chase in Los Angeles Co.

Los Angeles Co., CA (CNN) - Sheriff's deputies chased a stolen truck suspect around Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect drove recklessly on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights, crossed medians and drove on sidewalks. Authorities say the suspect was armed.

The chase went through Whittier, Buena Park, Lakewood and Long Beach - that's where the driver opened his door and slowed down.

A dozen sheriff's vehicles followed. Deputies got out with guns drawn.

The suspect eventually got out of the truck with his hands up. He surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

