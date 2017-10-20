Drug epidemic prompts Chesterfield program to focus on helping jailed addicts

In the past year, 400 people have entered the addiction recovery program in the Chesterfield County Jail.

They've come to a place of healing. This brotherhood is built on a struggle. Each day is one step closer to overcoming addiction.

Thomas Goodall decided to write a new chapter. Drug addiction has taken the love of his life and taken him away from his children and family.

"I'm thankful I ended up here, instead of anywhere else in the state," said Goodall.

A blessing has come from serving time in the Chesterfield County Jail.

"We don't want one more person dying," said Sheriff Karl Leonard.

In 2016, Leonard had to do something more. With no blue print or real plan, the Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (HARP) was born so these men and women could live.

"They treat you like human beings, not like some other junkie on the street," said one person in recovery.

"It's made a complete difference in my life out of a 30-year addiction," said another.

"We know you can recover from this. You have to fight it every day, but you can do it!" said Leonard.

Every day, they get professional peer-to-peer support, focusing on the mental, physical and spiritual battles of addiction.

"The second time it happened, I got hit with Narcan. I woke up feeling sick, walked out the hospital in the car and got some dope," said Arden Searles.

A seven-year addiction led Searles here two weeks ago.

"It's up to me to dig in, find the core problem, do something about it," said Searles.

He is the 400th person to walk through these doors.

"I wish we could do it for everybody here," said Leonard.

Days that once felt hopeless are just the opposite, because today, they believe in more than just themselves...but each other.

