RPS reschedules Armstrong HS football game

Richmond Public Schools has announced that they are rescheduling Friday night's game between Armstrong High School and Patrick Henry High School.

The game will now be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Huguenot High School.

RPS made the decision in conjunction with Richmond Police. The school system says police "notified us of some activity in the vicinity of the school that could potentially impact the game."

