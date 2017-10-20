Richmond firefighters rebuild home after fire forces out family of 5

A Richmond family of five, forced out of their house after a fire, will now have a home again. The group Fighting More than Fire is donating both materials and muscle to rebuild the house.

The house fire, off Queen Anne Drive in Richmond’s Southside, condemned the home two weeks ago. The same firefighters who extinguished the flames that burned the kitchen are now rebuilding it.

"There was a need. After the fire is put out, the family's left with nothing, basically a burnt-down house,” said Fighting More than Fire founder, Jesse Baust.

John Pettaway, his wife, and their three children had just moved into the house last month. It's the first time the night-shift warehouse worker has owned his own home.

"I was taking steps to make my house into a home. So, when I saw the fire…I thought the whole house was going to go,” said Pettaway.

Luckily, the flames were contained mostly to the kitchen. Pettaway says he was unsure how he'd afford to put his house back together.

"It was hard, real hard,” he said of the moments watching his home go up in flames. “And I couldn't tell my kids, I don't know what to do, because they expect so much out of me."

When Pettaway called a construction company to get an estimate for repairs, word spread throughout the Richmond Fire Department. Fighting More than Fire answered that call.

"I can't even explain the feeling,” said Pettaway, who’s helping the firefighters repair his home.

Fighting More than Fire is a Richmond-based, non-profit operated by firefighters who believe extinguishing flames and saving lives isn’t enough. They collect donated materials and funds, then set out to rebuild charred homes when they are off duty.

Baust says this is the third home Fighting More than Fire has salvaged and repaired in the Richmond area.

"People from all over reach out to us, and if they need help, we'll try to help them as best we can,” continued Baust.

Pettaway’s three-year-old daughter Nia’s clothes were destroyed by the smoke. The group is also making sure to buy her new clothes and toys.

"I think it shows their true spirit of public service and helping out the community,” said Richmond Battalion Chief Bailey Martin, who was on scene during the fire.

Pettaway says he's beyond grateful for the restoration of his house and spirit.

“I appreciate it. You all have given me hope," said Pettaway to the firefighters,

If you’d like to donate materials or funds to Fighting more than Fire, check out their website.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12