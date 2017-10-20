Dinwiddie school bus involved in accident; students on board

A Dinwiddie school bus with 10 students on board was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office.

The bus was heading down on Colemans Lake Road around 4 p.m. when it was struck by another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Central Office is currently contacting the families of the 10 students on board the bus.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

