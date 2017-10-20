Thieves target cars at Henrico parks, recreational facilities

Henrico Police are on the lookout after thieves target cars at parks, recreational facilities, trails, and fitness centers across the county.

Investigators say they are looking for items that are in plain view, such as pocketbooks/purses, wallets, computer laptops, firearms, and money.

When thieves see these and other valuable items in plain view inside parked vehicles, they are smashing the vehicle window(s) and grabbing those items within seconds.

Police say you should take the following steps to protect yourself:

Be alert for suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s) around you as you park your vehicle

Always place all valuable items and personal identity documents out of sight of common observation

Do not leave a spare key(s) in an easily accessible location within the vehicle’s interior or exterior

Always lock your unattended vehicle

Be alert when returning to your vehicle for anything suspicious; i.e., persons, vehicles, broken window(s), vehicle door(s) open, etc.

If you see something, say something – call police right away!

