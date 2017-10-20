Pedestrian dies after struck at South Richmond intersection

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Richmond's Southside has died.

Police say around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a Pontiac Bonneville was heading west on Forest Hill Avenue, approaching the Sheila Lane intersection. The driver had the green light, according to police.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, attempting to cross Forest Hill Avenue from the median when he was struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police will release the pedestrian's identity once his family is notified.

Charges are pending once police complete their investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Mark Allen (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

