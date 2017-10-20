Angel Tree is a Christmas tradition for thousands of families in Central Virginia. For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.
Please help us help others this holiday season by adopting an Angel. Please look for an Angel Tree at any of the mall locations listed below. It's so easy to make a huge difference in a child's life.
Simply select your special Angel off the tree, shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations. The drop-off date is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Southpark Mall: Food Court
Chesterfield Towne Center: Near Christmas House (near At Home)
Short Pump Town Center: 2nd Level by LL Bean
Regency Square Mall: Lower Level near Macy’s South
Stony Point Fashion Park: Photos with Santa ~ Near Go! Calendars
Virginia Center Commons: Fountain Court near Burlington Coat Factory
To volunteer, text ANGELRVA to 51555
For more information about getting involved, please visit AngelTree.SalvationArmyCentralVA.org.
