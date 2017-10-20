Police: Man arrested after driving while intoxicated with child in car

A man was arrested after driving while intoxicated with his daughter in the car, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 20, a deputy was patrolling the Tidewater Trail area and saw an SUV speed through a red light. The deputy tried to pull the driver over. Instead, the deputy says the driver crashed and ran from the scene.

He was found a short time later hiding behind some shrubs.

Edward Wayne Vogt, 40, of Spotsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, unreasonable refusal to submit testing, obstruction of justice, and child endangerment.

The sheriff's office says this is Vogt's second DUI offense in five years.

He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

