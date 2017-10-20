Police: Man arrested after driving while intoxicated with child in car

A Dinwiddie school bus with 10 students on board was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office.More >>
Neighbors living on Maryland Avenue in New Kent contacted NBC12 because the street they live on is privately owned, deteriorating and not being maintained putting them, their children and other neighbors at risk.More >>
A man was arrested after driving while intoxicated with his daughter in the car, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.More >>
Virginia State Police will have patrols out on the entire stretch of Interstate 95 on Friday and Saturday.More >>
Powhatan schools were put on lockdown due to reports of shots fired near the South Creek Shopping Center.More >>
