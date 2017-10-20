How are Angels selected?

The children selected by the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree come from families who completed applications during the three week registration period. Approved families demonstrated, experiencing a financial crisis or hardship, child/children participate in free or reduced lunch program, receive TANF, receive SNAP (previously known as food stamps), low income, at/below the poverty line.



What if the clothing size for my child doesn’t seem correct?

The information on the Angel ornaments is provided by the parents or guardians of the child. Please use the information provided as a guideline when purchasing clothing.



How much money should I spend on my Angel gifts?

The amount of money you spend is completely at your discretion.



Do I have to purchase everything listed on my Angel?

Each Angel represents a real child and each Angel is only placed on the tree once. You do not have to purchase everything listed however your child will only receive what you give to them. Consider going in with a co-worker or friend and adopting an Angel together so that you can purchase all items listed.

Do I wrap my Angel's gifts?

No. Please do not wrap your Angel's gifts. Once the gifts arrive at the Christmas Center volunteers must review and process. Gift wrapping will only get damaged. Please do make sure that each gift or bag of gifts is clearly labeled with the recipient’s Angel tag or number (feel free to make a copy of the Angel tag for this purpose). Additional instructions are provided by volunteers when adopting an Angel at a local mall.



What do the numbers on my Angel tag represent?

The numbers and letters on Angel Tree tags are an internal sorting and organizing system used by The Salvation Army when gifts are returned to the Christmas Warehouse.

Simply select your special Angel off the tree, shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations. The drop-off date is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

Southpark Mall: Food Court

Chesterfield Towne Center: Near Christmas House (near At Home)

Short Pump Town Center: 2nd Level near LL Bean

Regency Square Mall: Lower level near Macy’s South

Stony Point Fashion Park: Photos with Santa ~ Near Go! Calendars=

Virginia Center Commons: Fountain Court near Burlington Coat Factory

To volunteer, text ANGELRVA to 51555

For more information about getting involved, please visit AngelTree.SalvationArmyCentralVA.org.