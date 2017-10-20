We need your help to make Angel Tree a success! If you want to help the Salvation Army make the holidays brighter for families this year please donate a few hours of your time. Everyone is welcome and there are many ways to help! Volunteer opportunities include: Christmas Center Set-Up, Angel Tree Mall Locations, Christmas Center Distribution to Families, Christmas Center Breakdown. Want to Volunteer? Visit AngelTree.SalvationArmyCentralVA.org or text ANGELRVA to 51555.
Christmas Center Set-Up: The Christmas Distribution Center is the hub of activity for all Christmas Programs for the Salvation Army. There are many duties needed during the set-up phase. All Angel Tree gifts need to be processed and sorted, organizing the bike area, assisting with data entry.
Angel Tree Mall Locations: Volunteers are needed to staff the Angel Tree booths at area malls. These volunteers assist patrons with the adoption process, as well as collect the gifts, toys and clothing as adopted Angles are returned to the mall tree locations.
Christmas Center Distribution to Families: Walking clients through the Christmas Center to receive their gifts, working "behind the scenes" pulling together the family gifts, food bags, bikes, etc., assisting with parking, loading gifts into cars, assisting with data entry. We are in desperate need of volunteers fluent in Spanish.
Christmas Center Breakdown: Assist with inventory, packing of surplus items and clean-up of the Christmas Center.
Special need: Volunteers who speak Spanish.
