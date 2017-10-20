Host a Tree

Angel Tree is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.



Community sites are those businesses, churches, civic groups that can adopt 10 or more Angels. If you are an individual or business that wants to adopt less than 10, we encourage you to do so at an area Angel Tree mall location.

If you would like to host an Angel Tree at your location, or for more information, please visit AngelTree.SalvationArmyCentralVA.org.

Thank you for being a part of the NBC12 Salvation Army Angel Tree.