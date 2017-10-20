Man robs banks in Henrico, Hanover in one day

Henrico and Hanover law enforcement are working to locate the suspect that they say robbed banks in both areas on Friday.

The first robbery happened in the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road around 11:04 a.m., and the second robbery happened at the Union First Market Bank in the 9600 block of Gayton Road around 11:45 a.m.

In both robberies, the suspect is described as a black man with a large build, wearing a green cap with pink or red brim, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say the suspect handed a note to the tellers at both locations and did not display a weapon.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

