Police: 1 person in hospital after being dragged by car

One person is recovering in the hospital after they were dragged by a car after an argument, according to Henrico police.

Police responded to the 11000 block of West Broad Street on Oct. 19 for an assault. The investigation revealed after the victim got into an argument with a man, the man sped off and dragged the victim with his car.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hwan Kyu Park was charged with malicious wounding and reckless driving.

