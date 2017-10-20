Police: 1 person in hospital after being dragged by car

The left shoulder and left lane are closed on Interstate 95 South in Henrico due to a multi-vehicle accident.More >>
One person is recovering in the hospital after they dragged by a car after an argument, according to Henrico police.
Mental health advocates are calling for the children involved in an inappropriate video of Short Pump middle school football players simulating sex acts to get help for the trauma.
The Henrico Police Department was on the scene of a house fire for several hours Friday morning.
A business in the 2000 block of Old Brick Road called police on July 22 to make the report, but investigators say the thefts dated back several months.
