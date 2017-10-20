Va. AG Herring calls for opioid management programs from healthcare companies

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is working with attorneys general around the country to get healthcare companies to implement opioid management programs.

"Everyone has a role to play in helping to combat the devastating opioid crisis affecting every corner of this country - including Virginia," said Herring. "From the opioid manufacturers and distributors, to the doctors who prescribe opioids, to the pharmacies that fill fulfill those prescriptions, everyone needs to see what they can do to help save lives."

Herring asked the companies to take a look at CVS Health Corporation to build similar programs.

"I commend CVS for implementing commonsense measures to prevent opioid abuse, and hope these other pharmacy benefit management services will do the same," said Herring

Some of the measures the attorneys general pointed to include "limiting to seven days the supply of opioids dispensed for certain acute prescriptions for patients who are new to the therapy, limiting the daily dosage of opioids dispensed based on the strength of the opioid, and requiring the use of immediate-release formulations of opioids before extended-release opioids are dispensed."

