Report of shots fired put Powhatan schools on lockdown

Two Powhatan schools were put on lockdown due to reports of shots fired near the South Creek Shopping Center.

A parent sent a message saying Powhatan High School was put on lockdown. The message was sent to parents from the school's principal.

We have just placed the school on a lockdown due to reports from the sheriff's department about gunfire in the general vicinity, but not on school property. We have brought all students inside the building. For precautionary reasons, we will not be able to release any students at this time. We will send out additional information as soon as the lockdown has been lifted.

Flat Rock Elementary School was also on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12