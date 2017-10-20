Report of shots fired put Powhatan schools on lockdown

Virginia State Police will have patrols out on the entire stretch of Interstate 95 on Friday and Saturday.More >>
Virginia State Police will have patrols out on the entire stretch of Interstate 95 on Friday and Saturday.More >>
Powhatan schools were put on lockdown due to reports of shots fired near the South Creek Shopping Center.More >>
Powhatan schools were put on lockdown due to reports of shots fired near the South Creek Shopping Center.More >>
Joseph Johnson's uncle, Charles Johnson, passed away three weeks ago.More >>
Joseph Johnson's uncle, Charles Johnson, passed away three weeks ago.More >>
A former softball coach in Orange County, who was accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children, made her first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
A former softball coach in Orange County, who was accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children, made her first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash in King William early Wednesday morning.More >>
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash in King William early Wednesday morning.More >>