Man gets 10 years for trying to shoot Richmond officer

A 25-year-old Richmond man will spend 10 years in prison for trying to shoot an officer in March.

Donte J. Watts told police he wasn't sure if a gun was loaded when he was pulling the trigger during the incident on Grey Birch Drive.

Police responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. that night and found Watts on Carnation Street.

After officers stopped the vehicle, Watts resisted and then brandished a handgun toward an officer. He pulled the trigger several times, but the gun did not fire.

Police discovered that Watts' gun was empty, and the officer involved was not injured.

Watts pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

