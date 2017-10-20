4 inmates charged with first-degree murder after deadly prison escape attempt

Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in the deadly prison escape attempt that happened in North Carolina on Oct. 12.

Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frasier, Mikel Brady, and Jonathan Monk are all facing two counts of first-degree murder, according to WAVY. They have been transported from the Pasquotank County Correctional Institution to other prisons that have stronger security.

The sheriff's office told WAVY the four inmates were in prison for "serious charges" and that they would not discuss prior records of the four prisoners.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said fires were set in a prison sewing plant in the attempted escape. Several inmates attempted to escape after the fire, but officials said no one escaped the prison yard.

On Oct. 12, a spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare told local media that 10 people were transported to the hospital. Several of the injured are employees. The Pasquotank sheriff confirmed two prison employees were killed. They were identified as Justin Smith, 35, and Veronica Darden, 50.

Two workers are still in the hospital due to the incident. Another correctional officer, George Midgett, was released from the hospital earlier this week, according to WAVY.?

