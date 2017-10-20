Police on scene for hours after house fire injures 1 in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department was on the scene of a house fire for several hours Friday morning.

Henrico fire crews responded to the scene at 5:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North New Avenue in the Highland Springs area. They found a small fire outside of the home and smoke coming from inside the house.

Crews extinguished the fire and went inside the home to search for victims and to find out where the smoke was coming from. During their search, a woman was discovered inside the home, and firefighters discovered what appeared to be a crime scene.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers had the area blocked off after the fire and remained on the scene for several hours.

Henrico police and fire are both investigating the incident.?

