Neighbors: Woman hospitalized after being beaten, left in burning home in Henrico

Henrico police and firefighters are both investigating a house fire in Highland Springs. Neighbors say the woman who lives there was found severely beaten.

Firefighters raced to the house on the 100 block of North New Avenue, at 5:35 a.m. Friday, carrying the woman out on a stretcher.

"Our neighbor was beaten, unconscious,” said one man who lives a few houses down, who asked not to be identified.

Henrico fire crews found a small fire outside of the home and smoke coming from inside the house. When crews entered, they discovered the woman and what appeared to be a crime scene.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors tell NBC12 the victim is in her late 70s and lived in the house for decades. Witnesses tell NBC12 the woman's face was severely beaten, with her eyes swollen shut.

"They said her face was swollen up real bad. They said she was beaten bad. Whoever did it, beat her bad,” continued the neighbor.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire and say they're not ruling out arson. Residents say police told them they suspect the situation was a robbery that turned violent.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12